Swimmer Missy Franklin, who hasn't competed since the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games last summer, tweeted on Wednesday that she had separate surgeries on both shoulders earlier this year to remove scar tissue resulting from bursitis.

Franklin said she started experiencing pain in her shoulders last year but didn't say whether the discomfort started prior to the Olympics.

Franklin won a gold medal in Rio after swimming in a preliminary heat of the 4x200 freestyle relay. She was not part of the U.S. team that competed in the relay final. Missy Franklin said Wednesday that she started feeling pain in her shoulders last year but didn't specify whether it was before or after the Rio Olympics. Martin Meissner/AP Photo

After winning five Olympic medals in 2012, including four gold, Franklin failed to qualify for the finals in the 200 freestyle and the 200 backstroke in Rio.

A back injury plagued Franklin in 2014, but she refused to make any excuses for her performances at Rio.

While already training on a limited basis, she said she's not yet ready to return to competition, but she said the surgeries will allow her to come back stronger than ever.