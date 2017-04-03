World and 2012 Olympics long-jump champion Greg Rutherford will be back in competitive action this summer as he prepares to defend his IAAF title in London.

Rutherford, 30, is in training after he spent his winter partly as a contestant in last year's edition of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing -- and is targeting a rehearsal for the world championships at the Muller Anniversary Games.

Rutherford will be back at the London Stadium on July 9 for an event which will act as a stepping stone to the world championships the following month.

He said: "I can't wait for the Muller Anniversary Games.

"It will be a great opportunity for me to test myself ahead of the IAAF World Championships.

"I'm a competitive person, so I have missed not being out there competing in the last few months, but I'm raring to go and looking forward to getting back on the track soon."