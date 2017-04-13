LONDON -- The IAAF says Russia is making "little progress" cleaning up its doping culture to secure its reinstatement into international athletics.

In a report on Thursday, track and field's world governing body criticized Russia's decision to make pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva the head of the country's scandalized anti-doping agency.

IAAF Russia task force chairman Rune Andersen said of Isinbayeva being named RUSADA chairwoman that "it is difficult to see how this helps to achieve the desired change in culture in Russia track and field, or how it helps to promote an open environment for Russian whitsleblowers."

Isinbayeva repeatedly criticized the World Anti-Doping Agency, framed doping investigations as an anti-Russian plot and called for a leading whistleblower to be banned for life.

Isinbayeva missed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a ban on Russia's athletics team.