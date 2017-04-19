Further details about an allegedl injection received by Team GB hero Sir Mo Farah could emerge when his doctor gives evidence to MPs on Wednesday.

Farah, the most successful British track athlete in Olympic history, faces allegations of doping following the leaking of a report from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

It is said that Dr. Robin Chakraverty administered an intravenous infusion of L-carnitine -- an amino acid used to produce energy and reduce fatigue -- to Farah prior to his London Marathon debut in 2014. L-carnitine is legal provided it is not infused in a quantity greater than 50 millilitres every six hours.

USADA has been unable to ascertain if the injection given to Farah was legal or not because UK Athletics failed to properly record the amount infused. Farah and his coach, Alberto Salazar, who allowed the injection, deny any wrongdoing.

Chakraverty faces the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Its chair, Damian Collins MP, said: "In this hearing the committee wants to look at how the anti-doping rules, and the protocols around athletes' use of medication is policed by people working within sport."