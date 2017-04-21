        <
          Downie becomes first Briton to win European all-around title

          Ellie Downie was crowned Great Britain's first European all-around champion after a thrilling finish in Cluj.

          The 17-year-old trailed Hungary's Zsofia Kovacs throughout the competition before she nailed her final floor routine to pip her rival by just 0.333 of a point. Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos of France took bronze.

          It was a superb performance from Downie, who has also qualified for all four individual apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday.

          Downie said: "It was a fight for me out there because I was always second, but I knew when I saw her floor score come in that I had done better than that in qualification.

          "Obviously I was aware of where I was standing throughout but I tried to ignore her scores and just focus on myself. It was just crazy when I discovered I'd won and I don't think it will sink in for a while.

          "I've definitely surprised myself in the last couple of weeks. I had to have two weeks off after the British Championships because I had to rest my foot, so to come out here and win gold is amazing really."

