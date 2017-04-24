LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova has been stripped of her 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal for doping with an anabolic steroid.

The International Olympic Committee says Chernova's urine sample revealed traces of turinabol in a retesting program of Beijing and 2012 London Olympics athletes.

In a previous doping case, Chernova lost her 2012 Olympic bronze medal and was also stripped of the 2011 world title -- which went to Jessica Ennis-Hill of Britain.

Another British athlete, Kelly Sotherton, who originally placed fifth in the Beijing heptathlon, could now be upgraded to bronze. The second-place finisher in Beijing, Lyudmila Blonska of Ukraine, was disqualified during the games for doping.

Track and field's governing body, the IAAF, can impose an additional ban on the 29-year-old Chernova, who is currently barred from competition.