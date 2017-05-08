LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- A memorial service for U.S. bobsledder Steven Holcomb will be held Thursday evening in Lake Placid, New York.

Holcomb died unexpectedly on Saturday at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid. The three-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion was 37.

An autopsy performed at Adirondack Medical Center showed that Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs. No determination of the cause of death will come until toxicology tests are completed, which can take several weeks.

The ceremony at the Olympic Conference Center will give the local community a chance to celebrate Holcomb's life and to say goodbye to the Park City, Utah, native. Holcomb's family won't be available for comment.

The final win of Holcomb's career came last December at Mount Van Hoevenberg outside Lake Placid and gave him his 60th World Cup medal.