COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Weightlifting coach Michael Gingras has accepted a 12-year sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for prohibited doping conduct.

USADA said Thursday that the 31-year-old Gingras, from Milwaukie, Oregon, admitted possessing, trafficking and administering testosterone and possessing and trafficking LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator to an athlete.

The sanction began Jan. 16, the date Gingras admitted the violations.