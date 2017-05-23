TORONTO -- World bronze medalist Gabrielle Daleman will be sidelined for two weeks after surgery to remove an abdominal cyst.

The 19-year-old was forced to miss the last two stops on the Stars on Ice tour, in Vancouver and Victoria, returning home to undergo surgery on Saturday in Toronto.

According to Skate Canada, Daleman suffered a ruptured cyst in March, and doctors noticed a second cyst at that time.

Daleman won bronze at the world championships in Helsinki. Fellow Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond took silver behind Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva.