LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The International Olympic Committee says it has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.

It seems certain that in September, the IOC will award a Summer Games to both Los Angeles and Paris as it tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.

A widely expected proposal from the IOC executive board on Friday did not address which city will go first and stage the 2024 Olympics.

A meeting of the full IOC membership from July 11-12 in Lausanne can ratify the board's request. That should set up a vote on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, to confirm the hosting order.

Paris and L.A. bid leaders could agree how to split the games in the coming weeks.