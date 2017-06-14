COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Former Iowa State coach Kevin Jackson has been hired by USA Wrestling.

The governing body announced Wednesday that Jackson will be a developmental coach for the men's freestyle team.

Former Iowa State coach and 1992 Olympic champion Kevin Jackson has been hired by USA Wrestling. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Jackson was an Olympic champion at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, and he also won two world titles. Jackson later served as the national freestyle coach from 2000 to 2008, helping Cael Sanderson and Henry Cejudo take home Olympic gold medals.

Jackson was let go by Iowa State at the end of last season after the Cyclones lost their last 10 dual meets.

Jackson will work alongside national team coach Bill Zadick.