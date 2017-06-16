        <
          Russian pentathlete Maxim Kustov gets 4-year doping ban

          1:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MOSCOW -- A Russian modern pentathlete who was accused of being part of a doping cover-up has been banned for four years.

          Maxim Kustov was previously blocked from taking part in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after a report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren alleged he'd tested positive for three different steroids in 2014, but Russian officials recorded the test as negative.

          The Russian Anti-Doping Agency says Kustov has been given a four-year ban, backdated to October 2016.

          The agency said Kustov broke a rule regarding the use or attempted use of a banned substance but did not clarify which substance was involved or whether the case was linked to the McLaren report.

          The International Modern Pentathlon Union didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

