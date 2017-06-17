LANSING, Mich. -- The state of Michigan is seeking to terminate the parental rights of Larry Nassar, a sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls.

The Lansing State Journal reports that attorneys for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have filed a petition against the 53-year-old Nassar.

Lawyers cited December testimony from an FBI agent who said investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Nassar's property in Holt, Michigan, including videos showing him assaulting girls.

Shannon Smith is one of Nassar's lawyers. At a Friday hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, Smith noted that there was "absolutely nothing" in the charges filed against Nassar involving allegations he abused his three children.

A lawyer for Nassar's wife, who has filed for divorce, argued that the petition is unnecessary because she has been granted sole custody of their children.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians and other elite athletes. Dozens of women and girls have accused him of sexually assaulting them and are suing him in federal court.

He has denied any wrongdoing.