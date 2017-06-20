        <
          Pat Gallant-Charette, 66, takes 18 hours to swim across English Channel

          4:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          A 66-year-old from the United States has become the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel.

          Pat Gallant-Charette battled lower-than-expected water temperatures, difficulty keeping her food down and a jellyfish sting on her face. She wrote on her blog that she also saw a large dorsal fin that turned out to be a sunfish, not a shark.

          The Channel Swimming Association confirmed the achievement for the retired nurse from Westbrook, Maine, who swam Saturday from Dover, England, to Marquay, France. Gallant-Charette said the last mile took nearly three hours because of strong currents.

          The swim took about 18 hours total.

          Gallant-Charette previously crossed the channel in 2011 at age 60. She tried but failed last year. This time, she broke a 2010 record held by 64-year-old Australian Sue Oldham.

