President Donald Trump will meet with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Thursday at the White House to discuss Los Angeles' bid to host the Summer Olympic Games, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The source said the meeting also would be attended by at least one and possibly all three IOC members from the United States: Anita DeFrantz, Larry Probst and Angela Ruggiero.

The New York Times first reported news of the meeting, citing a White House official.

Bach traveled to New York this week to sign a seven-year "top" IOC sponsor agreement with the technology giant Intel.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two cities in the running for the 2024 Summer Games. In a break with precedent and at Bach's urging, the IOC executive board recently recommended that the full body award both the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in Lima, Peru, this September. The full IOC membership will vote on a specific proposal to change the procedure in Lausanne, Switzerland, in early July.

Trump expressed public support for the Los Angeles bid earlier this year.