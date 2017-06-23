Paris hopes to impress the IOC with festival for 2024 Games

PARIS -- High-divers plunged into the River Seine, trampoline athletes somersaulted inside the Petit Palais art museum, and runners raced a 100-meter dash on a temporary track floating on the Seine, as Paris turned some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for Friday and Saturday.

With the Paris competing against Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympics, bid organizers hope the two-day festival of more than 30 sports will help showcase the French capital's suitability for the games. The show comes ahead of a crucial International Olympic Committee meeting in July that could decide to pick the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities both at once -- in a final vote in September in Lima, Peru. The only question would then be which city gets which Games. Paris says it is bidding only for 2024.

To impress the IOC further, on Saturday, Parisians will be given an opportunity usually reserved for Tour de France racers: to pedal around the Arc de Triomphe without its frenetic vehicle traffic, which will be stopped for three hours.

Elsewhere, a climbing wall has been installed inside the Pavillon de l'Arsenal museum of Paris architecture, for free use by the public. Also planned were demonstrations of an array of Olympic sports, including fencing, boxing, archery and gymnastics, among others.