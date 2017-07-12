How Los Angeles, Paris are rewriting the Olympic bidding process

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- It was a more muted and interim triumph than either Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo or Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti had once envisioned, but one they very publicly savored together.

The International Olympic Committee voted Tuesday to approve a proposal that gave the two of them more control over the destinies of their Summer Games bids than any mayor in decades. The bid committees, with the mayors' crucial influence as host contract signatories, now have the chance to come to terms this summer on a deal that would ensure both will host, one in 2024, one in 2028.

Garcetti and Hidalgo were confident the measure would pass and that IOC president Thomas Bach -- who was asking members to give up a perk of power -- wouldn't have put it to a vote if he were unsure. If it had failed, Paris and L.A. would have immediately resumed sprinting down the finishing straightaway of standard bidding competition, with its accompanying cost and stress, until the final 2024 vote in Lima, Peru on Sept. 13.

The mayors had spoken in broad strokes about finding common ground at a private meeting at a Lausanne hotel last Sunday. On Tuesday, during the 30-minute coffee break in which the last details of the IOC proposal were being drafted, they stood alone at the edge of the atrium-style lobby of the SwissTech Convention Center and conferred again briefly before returning to observers' seats not far from each other in the meeting room.

Editor's Picks How two mayors have changed the Olympics bidding game Why are Los Angeles and Paris the last two cities standing in an Olympic bid process that can be fraught with risk? Look no further than their respective mayors, Eric Garcetti and Anne Hidalgo, who have changed the game along the way.

IOC votes to allow simultaneous '24, '28 bids The IOC voted to allow simultaneous bids for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games, moving Los Angeles and Paris closer to landing those bids in September. 1 Related

After the unanimous vote, Hidalgo said she and Garcetti looked at each other, then spontaneously rose, hugged, and took each other's hands. "He said, 'What if we go up there?' and I said, 'Of course,' and off we went," she said in an interview Wednesday, referring to the mayors' decision to walk onstage, greet Bach and say their thanks to the full membership. "We didn't premeditate it at all."

Now comes the truly uncharted part.

"There will be conversations in short order to really dive into the details," LA2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman said by phone Wednesday before leaving Lausanne. "Both mayors will be there for the close. Their direction and perspective will drive the result."

The two camps now are tasked with hashing out an agreement on which city will wait until 2028 and under what conditions. All indications are that it will be L.A., and hopes are high that terms could be made public around the third week of August. "I think it's going to go fast," said a source inside one bid committee who asked for anonymity. "Now that it's a pretty baby, everyone wants to be the father."

Both Hidalgo and Garcetti would have to present any new terms to their respective city councils and help re-sell them to the public.

"We have a 100-percent need to be transparent and completely open and share 100 percent of the information with our residents," Garcetti said in an IOC joint press conference Tuesday. "In Los Angeles, I've always said we could do it almost tomorrow, and we could do it, if you chose, 50 years from now ... We're in a very safe place, I think, to communicate both the strengths of '28 and '24 to our residents and to get their sense of it, and to move forward."

Negotiations will take place on two levels of content, with the involvement of lawyers for the bid committees, the national Olympic committees and the IOC. "It's not just about cooperation, it's about deeper coordination," Wasserman said.

First will come the practical and legal details of how Games operations might be affected by synergy in staff and resources, and possible compensation for the city that waits. Financing for a 2028 organizing committee that would form earlier than usual could be on the table. Bach appointed a fast-track Evaluation Commission to review specific 2028 matters.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, IOC president Thomas Bach and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo have agreed to collaborate on negotiations around which city will host the 2024 Games and the following 2028 Games. Philippe Millereau/Icon Sportswire

Second are the loftier goals both mayors have for the arrangement, such as educational and cultural exchanges and parallel initiatives in environmental, small business and refugee issues.

Sitting at a lakeside restaurant Wednesday watching sailboats and paddleboards bounce on wind-churned whitecaps, Hidalgo said she and Garcetti are highly motivated by both positive energy and the stakes for their reputations.

"[Bach] knows that the mayors take big risks," she said. "I'm taking a big political risk in facing public opinion, which is largely supportive, but there is always a percentage who are not OK with it. When you win, it's never thanks to the mayor, and when you lose, it's always because of the mayor."

Achieving a new kind of Olympic truce, albeit temporary, could mitigate risk for the IOC, as well. Bach dismissed the notion of increased uncertainty with increased lead time, saying he didn't see an exponential difference between seven and 11 years.

The momentum for the dual Paris/L.A. Summer Games allocation came from him and other IOC leaders who wanted to stabilize an increasingly unpredictable bid ecosystem and prevent further erosion from an image standpoint. IOC members also voted Tuesday to approve some stopgap changes in the bid procedure for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Bidders have thinned and some former hosts are still flailing in sand traps of debt, most notably Rio 2016. That volatility stands in contrast to the stability of the IOC's long-term fixed revenue streams from sponsors and broadcast rights. It has amassed assets of $3.2 billion versus liabilities of $1.2 billion, figures cited in a brief financial report delivered verbally during Tuesday's session.

If an L.A.-Paris accord is approved in September, it will create breathing room for the IOC to consider how it might help put host cities in a position to succeed -- financially and otherwise -- rather than visiting to praise or scold them as deadlines approach. Veteran IOC member Richard Pound of Canada spoke after the meeting of a recruitment model, in which the organization would solicit and support cities, rather than waiting for supplicants to line up every four years.

But Wasserman said it would be an oversimplification to contend that the IOC acted out of weakness this week. "There are always going to be cities that want the Olympic Games," he said.

The IOC is stone lucky in the sense that it wound up with two 2024 bid committees capable of cooperating, and a pair of mayors who have an established relationship. What if the only cities left standing had come from countries with hostile relations or diametrically opposed forms of government? How likely is a repeat of this juxtaposition of two urban areas capable of handling and absorbing the unwieldy event and possibly -- an important qualifier -- emerging without serious after-issues?

It's likely that the traditional and expensive theatrical production around September's bid announcement will be drastically scaled back, and the weeks to come promise to be somewhat anticlimactic, calling for an attitude shift by both bid committees. Hidalgo and Garcetti have both counseled the bid leadership to stay focused amid the transition.

"The tension and the drama will be reduced, but there's still going to be the excitement of the Games being official," Wasserman said.

Then, as perhaps befits the grandson of film industry giant Lew Wasserman, he referred to a movie about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's defeat of the Soviet Union: "When I watch 'Miracle,' I know what happened, but I still feel that emotion."