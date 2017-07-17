        <
          USA Luge hires 2006 Olympic medalist Andre Florschuetz as tech consultant

          10:16 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- USA Luge has hired 2006 Olympic medalist Andre Florschuetz as a technology consultant, with hopes the move will provide the Americans another boost going into this winter's Pyeongchang Games.

          Florschuetz teamed with Torsten Wustlich to give powerful Germany a silver medal in doubles at the Turin Games. He's also a former world championships medalist.

          Florschuetz will be with USA Luge through the 2019-20 season. His hiring was announced Monday.

          The top U.S. doubles team of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman finished a team-high third in the final World Cup doubles standings last season and did so on a sled built by Florschuetz.

          The U.S. team is expected to start on-ice work for the coming season in early October.

