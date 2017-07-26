BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Katie Ledecky's bid to win six gold medals at the world championships ended Wednesday when she was beaten in the 200-meter freestyle by Italy's Federica Pellegrini.

Ledecky settled for the silver medal, tying for second with Australia's Emma McKeon.

Katie Ledecky lost for the first time at the world championships, earning silver in the 200-meter freestyle. Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

McKeon got off to a blazing start, but Ledecky was right on her shoulder as they made the final flip. Then, suddenly, Pellegrini surged to the front and touched first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and McKeon finished in 1:55.18.

It was a stunning setback for Ledecky, who was a perfect 12-for-12 over the past three world championships. She already won three golds in Budapest. The silver means she won't match Missy Franklin's female record of six gold medals at the 2013 worlds.