RIO DE JANEIRO -- Authorities in Brazil say they have brought under control a fire at the velodrome built for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Located in the Olympic Park where most of the Rio 2016 competitions were held, the velodrome blaze started when it was hit by a small hot air balloon in the early hours Sunday, Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani tweeted. There were no reports of injuries.

Despite being illegal, the release of small, handmade hot air balloons is common in Brazil. The balloons often cause fires when they land.

Photos and videos posted by the sports minister on Twitter showed other balloons had landed in the Olympic Park.

In a statement, the sports ministry said it was evaluating the damage and measures needed to repair the cycling venue that cost more than $40 million to build.