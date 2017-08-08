LONDON -- The stomach bug at the world championships has forced medal favorite Isaac Makwala out of Tuesday's 400-meter final.

The virus hit about 30 athletes and staff staying at one of the official hotels. Nine people were still being affected, according to the IAAF.

Makwala was expected to be the main challenger to Wayde van Niekerk at both 200 and 400 meters. He pulled out of the 200 heats on Monday and only has Botswana's 4x400 relay to come this weekend.

Earlier Tuesday, Makwala posted on Facebook that he was feeling well. But about five hours before Tuesday's 400-meter final, the IAAF announced he was out of the race.

The IAAF said Makwala was out of the final "due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF Medical Delegate." It is based on a rule which says that the IAAF doctor "shall have ultimate authority on all medical matters."