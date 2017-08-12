LONDON -- Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin will meet in a final duel on the track after helping their teams qualify for the final of the 4x100-meter relay at the world championships Saturday.

The United States, with Gatlin running the second leg, won the first heat in a world leading time of 37.70 seconds. The Americans beat Britain and Japan, who also qualified.

Then came Bolt, and the Jamaicans needed him. Trailing when he got the baton on the anchor leg, Bolt powered away and quickly swept past his rivals and had time to look to his right before crossing in 37.95 seconds. France and China also qualified.

The final will be held later Saturday.

In the women's relays, Allyson Felix stayed in line to become the athlete with the most medals in world championships history when she helped the American 4x100-meter relay team qualify for the final later Saturday.

Running the second leg, Felix and her teammates crossed first in a season's leading time of 41.84 seconds. Britain and Switzerland also advanced to the final.

In the second heat, Germany beat two-time defending champion Jamaica and will be joined in the final by Brazil and The Netherlands, who made the final based on time.

Felix has won 14 medals at the world championships and can move up to 16 if she runs the 4x400 relay and the United States wins medals in both events.

Also later Saturday, British runner Mo Farah will compete in his last race on the track at a major championship when he goes for a fourth straight world title in the 5,000. He won a third 10,000-meter gold on the first day of the championships.