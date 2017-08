The U.S. women won the 4x100-meter relay Saturday by edging Great Britain and Jamaica for their first world championships title since 2011.

Allyson Felix's second leg of the race helped the U.S. women gain ground, while 100-meter world champion Tori Bowie clinched the victory on a strong anchor leg.

Aaliyah Brown and Morolake Akinosun rounded out the winning team.

Felix earned a record 15th medal at the world championships in a career dating to 2005.