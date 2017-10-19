NEW YORK -- The U.S. women's hockey team received the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award on Wednesday night at the Salute to Women in Sports hosted by the Women's Sports Foundation.

In April in Plymouth, Michigan, the hockey team won its fourth consecutive world title and seventh in eight tries. The U.S. beat Canada 3-2 in overtime in the title game.

The United States women's hockey team won the gold medal at the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championships, after battling off the ice with USA Hockey. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The award is presented by the Women's Sports Foundation annually to a female athlete or team exhibiting extraordinary courage in athletic performance and the ability to overcome adversity. make significant contributions to sports and serve as an inspiration and role model.

In March, the team and USA Hockey agreed to a landmark new contract to avert a threatened boycott of the IIHF World Championships. The threatened boycott was to draw attention to what the team called inequitable treatment of USA Hockey's girls' and women's programs.

The new contract was hailed by both sides as landscape-changing, significantly increasing compensation and performance bonuses for the women's team, bringing money for travel and insurance commensurate with what the men's team gets and earmarking money for girls' developmental programs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.