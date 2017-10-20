RIO DE JANEIRO -- Carlos Nuzman, who headed last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, left prison Friday after his arrest two weeks ago on eventual charges that he arranged bribes to land the games for Brazil.

The 75-year-old Brazilian is standing trial for money laundering, tax evasion, and racketeering, though it's unclear how long that will take under Brazil's slow-moving justice system.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped direct $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to win votes to land the 2016 Olympics.

In the 2009 vote by the International Olympic Committee, Lamine Diack -- Papa Massata Diack's father -- was a powerful IOC member from Senegal with sway over Africa's voting bloc.

Nuzman has resigned as president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. His IOC membership was suspended, although he denies any wrongdoing.