Snowboarder Shaun White said he suffered bruised lungs and needed 62 stitches after a practice crash, but he'll still be ready for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in February.

The 31-year-old White, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe and 15-time gold medalist in the X Games, told NBC's Today Show that he's recovering in Los Angeles after suffering the injuries during a training run in New Zealand last week.

"I was working on a new trick, and as I re-entered the halfpipe, I clipped the top," White told the Today Show on Wednesday. "I flew about 22 feet and hit my face at the bottom, and had 62 stitches and I had some bad bruising in my lungs.

"My modeling days may be over, but I will definitely be there in 2018 in Pyeongchang for the Olympics."

The U.S. Snowboarding Team will be selected after four qualifiers in December and January, culminating with an event Jan. 17-20 at Mammoth Mountain, California.