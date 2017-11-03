LANSING, Mich. -- A judge has refused to move the trial of a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who is charged with molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic.

Lawyers for Dr. Larry Nassar say it will be hard to pick a jury in Ingham County after more than a year of unflattering stories about him. But Judge Rosemarie Aquilina says not everyone follows the news.

Aquilina held a hearing Friday to deal with many issues before jury selection starts on Dec. 4. Nassar pleaded guilty in federal court in July in a separate child pornography case. Aquilina says prosecutors can't mention the conviction during trial.

Nassar specialized in treating gymnasts from all over Michigan. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.