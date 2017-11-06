        <
        >

          Austrian swimming champ gets 12-month doping ban

          2:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          VIENNA -- One of Austria's most promising young swimmers has been banned for 12 months for failing a doping test after winning four gold medals at the national championships in July.

          The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee says Sebastian Steffan has tested positive for heptaminol, a blood booster that improves cardiac contraction.

          Steffan's biggest international success is winning gold in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

          Steffan, 20, can appeal his suspension within four weeks.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.