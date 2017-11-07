After making history at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Gwen Jorgensen is aiming for a new challenge heading into the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The triathlete, who was the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport in Rio, will switch to marathon in the hopes of earning gold in 2020.

"USA Triathlon brought me into this sport, and now I'm incredibly privileged to step away at the top, with an Olympic gold medal," Jorgensen said Tuesday in a statement released by USA Triathlon. "Though my near-future training will be focused on winning gold in the marathon in Tokyo, I will always be a part of the USA Triathlon family and look forward to embracing every opportunity to help grow the sport of triathlon. I hope this new adventure in running will play a big part in doing exactly that."

Shortly after winning in Rio, Jorgensen ran in her first competitive long distance at the 2016 New York City Marathon. She finished 14th overall in the elite women's field (2:41:01).