LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Codie Bascue of the U.S. drove to his first World Cup victory Friday, teaming with Sam McGuffie in the second two-man race of the season at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada were second. Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock of the U.S. took third.

It was the end of a strong first weekend for the U.S. bobsled team, which took five of a possible nine medals from the races in Lake Placid.

There were two two-man races in Lake Placid because of a ruling earlier in the week about ice conditions. There will be two four-man competitions in Park City, Utah, where the World Cup tour resumes next weekend.