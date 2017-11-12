TAMPA, Fla. -- Hannah Brandt scored twice in the second period and the United States women beat Canada 5-1 on Sunday to win their third straight Four Nations Cup championship.

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel each added a goal and an assist. Kendall Coyne had a goal, and Dani Cameranesi added four assists.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves and improved to 3-0 in the Americans' four games at this tournament.

The United States won the event for the eighth time overall. Better yet, the Americans now have beaten their biggest rivals for the third time in four games over the past month as they tune up for the Pyeongchang Games in February.

Meghan Agosta scored just past the midway point of the third period pulling Canada within 2-1. Knight and Kessel scored power-play goals to pad the margin as the Americans went 3-of-7 with the advantage.