Elise Christie shook off her recent injury setbacks to win gold in the Short Track World Cup in Seoul Saturday.

Christie, 27, who was crowned a triple world champion in Rotterdam earlier this year, beat home favourite Choi Min-jeong to win the 500m title.

The Livingston resident has been battling a thigh injury which has kept her chances of increasing her tally of major medals to a minimum.

Christie said: "It's nice to know when I'm not at my best I can still win -- it was a nice boost after everything I've had to fight with this season."

Christie's injury kept her out of full training for eight weeks, but she is convinced she is now ready to continue building to February's Winter Olympics.

"I feel like I'm only 50 percent right now and I won, and I have two or three months to turn that around now," she added.

"I'm not injured now so all I have to do is go home and train hard to get my fitness back. If I can do this now then what can I do when I'm at full fitness?"