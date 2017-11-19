        <
        >

          Johannes Lochner wins four-man bobsled gold; Codie Bascue gets silver

          9:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARK CITY, Utah -- Germany's Johannes Lochner drove to gold in a World Cup four-man bobsled race Saturday night, with Codie Bascue of the U.S. getting second and Brad Hall getting a historic third for Britain.

          Lochner teamed with Marc Rademacher, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp for the victory, the fourth of his World Cup four-man career. They finished two runs at Utah Olympic Park in 1 minute, 35.44 seconds.

          Bascue and the team of Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Sam McGuffie were second in 1:35.49.

          Hall gave Britain just its second four-man medal in the past 20 years. He was in a sled with Bruce Tasker, Joel Fearon and Gregory Cackett and took third in 1:35.56, after holding the lead after the first run.

          The series continues next weekend in Whistler, British Columbia.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.