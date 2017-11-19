OMAHA, Neb. -- John Shuster earned a fourth trip to the Olympics on Saturday night, leading his team to a 7-5 victory over Heath McCormick's team in the U.S. curling trials.

Also on the team is Matt Hamilton, whose sister Becca qualified for Pyeongchang as a member of Nina Roth's rink earlier Saturday. Becca and Matt Hamilton also have qualified for next month's U.S. trials in mixed curling.

A member of the bronze-medal-winning team in Turin in 2006, Shuster and Hamilton will be joined by Tyler George and John Landsteiner. Shuster is the first male American curler to reach the Olympics four times; Landsteiner was also on the U.S. team that finished ninth at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson and Aileen Geving are all first-time Olympians.

Roth's rink beat the one led by Jamie Sinclair 7-6 to win the best-of-three playoff in Omaha.