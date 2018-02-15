A recap of the Pyeongchang men's and women's hockey tournaments, with a focus on Team USA's gold-medal quests.

Three stars

1. Ryan Donato, F, U.S. men's team

The 21-year-old scored both goals in Team USA's 2-1 win over Slovakia. Both tallies came on the power play. The Harvard student (who just 10 days earlier was playing in the Beanpot tournament) has 21 goals in 23 games for the Crimson this season, second best in the NCAA. He's also a Boston Bruins prospect. With the game knotted at one 2:51 into the third period, Donato dazzled by collecting the puck on the goal line, spinning around and slipping it through the Slovakian goalie's pads.

2. Eeli Tolvanen, F, Finland men's team

Get excited, Nashville Predators fans. Your team's 2017 first-round pick is looking like a stud at these Olympics. The 18-year-old scored two goals to lead Finland past Norway on Friday, including the equalizer when the Fins fell behind early. On the power play, Tolvanen one-timed a sweet Sami Lepisto setup to tie the game 1-1. Tolvanen now has three goals and three assists through two games.

Olympic hockey viewers' guide: Schedule, teams, format, storylines All right, we know. There won't be NHL players in the 2018 Olympics. While we can lament the loss of talent, there are still plenty of reasons to tune in. Here's the ultimate Olympic viewing guide for both the women's and men's tournaments.

Winter Olympics 2018: Schedule, results and coverage Get the 2018 Pyeongchang schedule, news coverage and results on ESPN. 2 Related

3. Kirill Kaprizov, F, Russian men's team

Kaprizov, a Minnesota Wild prospect, paced the Russians with a hat trick in their 8-2 rout of Slovenia. Recognition should also go to teammate Ilya Kovalchuk, who tallied three points (two goals, one assist) including an unassisted snipe in the first that made the score 2-0. Slovenia was done in when the Russians scored four times in 12 minutes during the second period (on goals by Alexander Barabanov, Ilya Kablukov, Kaprizov and Kovalchuk).

What's up with the U.S. men's team?

Crisis averted. The U.S. men hadn't lost the first two games of an Olympic tournament since 1984. Going 0-2 in pool play wasn't an automatic tournament killer, but it would have been a tough hole to climb out of -- especially since the first two opponents aren't exactly international powerhouses. Slovakia has more talent than Slovenia; Team USA's first shot didn't come until six minutes into the game, and the Americans had to overcome a bad-angle goal let in by goalie Ryan Zapolski that tied the game in the first. The U.S. eked it out, however, thanks to those timely power-play goals from Donato. The Americans outshot Slovakia 31-22. Next up is a date with the Russians on Saturday in a game that should determine who finishes at the top of the Group B standings.

What's up with the U.S. women's team?

Although they fell to the Canadians 2-1 in group play, the Americans seemed pleased with the effort. They played their brand of hockey and put a ton of pucks on net. Now it's wait-and-see mode as the U.S. awaits the winner of Finland and Sweden to see who it will face off with in the semifinals.

Dahlin watch

Many are watching Rasmus Dahlin with curiosity in this tournament. The Swedish defenseman is tabbed as a generational talent and is the expected No. 1 pick of the NHL draft (at 17, he's the youngest player in this tournament and the only one being forced to wear a full cage on his mask, because of his age). The Swedes made Dahlin a healthy scratch for their opener, but he dressed on Friday against Germany. Coaches are clearly easing the youngster in -- he played only 4:36 minutes in the entire game, and sat out the entire third period as Sweden protected a 1-0 lead. He did get some top power-play minutes, though.

In the next 24 hours

Women's playoff quarterfinals: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Switzerland (Feb. 16, 10:10 p.m. ET); Finland vs. Sweden (Feb. 17, 2:40 a.m. ET)

Men's tournament Group A: Canada vs. Czech Republic (Feb. 16, 10:10 p.m. ET); Korea vs. Switzerland (Feb. 17, 2:40 a.m.)

Men's tournament Group B: U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (Feb. 17, 7:10 a.m. ET); Slovenia vs. Slovakia (Feb. 17, 7:10 a.m. ET)