On Feb. 22, 1980, the United States ice hockey team, composed exclusively of amateur players, stuns the defending gold medalist Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. (1:47)

The stick that U.S. hockey team captain Mike Eruzione used to score the winning goal against the Soviet team in the 1980 Olympics was sold to a private collector on Thursday -- the day that marked the 38th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game -- for $290,000.

The private sale to the collector, who requested anonymity, was brokered by California-based SCP Auctions.

SCP Auctions president David Kohler told ESPN that he had privately informed some of his best customers that the stick was available. The timing of the Olympics and the anniversary led one of his clients to express his interest and commit to buying it, he said.

The seller of the stick bought it five years ago from Heritage Auctions, which sold the stick consigned by Eruzione himself, for $262,900, well beyond its original estimate of $50,000.

The stick has the original grip tape at the handle and the blade and Eruzione's name on both sides of the shaft. On the stick, Eruzione wrote "February 22 1980 USA 4 Russia 3" and "Winning Goal Stick Against Russia." Eruzione also signed the stick with the inscription "1980 Gold."

The heavy underdogs then went on to beat Finland to win the gold medal.