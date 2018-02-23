A recap of the Pyeongchang men's and women's hockey tournaments, with a focus on Team USA's gold-medal quests.

Three Stars

1. Patrick Hager, Germany

The forward set up Germany's second goal and then scored what ended up being the winning goal as the Germans shocked Canada, 4-3, to advance to the gold medal game against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Hager had three goals and three assists in the tournament. Germany last medaled in 1976, and has never won gold.

2. Vasili Koshechkin, OAR

The Russian goalie stopped all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 blanking of the Czechs, elevating OAR to the gold medal game. The Russians were a 1-to-1 favorite to win gold before the tournament.

3. Chris Lee, Canada

The defenseman had the primary assists on Canada's second and third goals and played over 26 minutes in his team's loss to Germany. Lee has played in the KHL for the last five seasons after kicking around the AHL for franchises like the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Years of mettle by Team USA led to this gold medal Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored a dazzling, triple-deke goal in the sixth round of a shootout thriller, and Maddie Rooney stuffed the Canadians to wrap up a 3-2 victory over archrival Canada.

Winter Olympics 2018: Schedule, results and coverage Get the 2018 Pyeongchang schedule, news coverage and results on ESPN.

Results

Men's semifinal: OAR 3, Czech Republic 0; Germany 4, Canada 3

Shock and awe for Canada

The last time Canada failed to medal in hockey in the Winter Games was in 2006, which was also the last time neither Canada nor the United States played for gold. The bottom line was preparation: Germany blitzed the Canadians, outshooting them in the first and opening the scoring, and then building a 3-0 lead by the 6:49 mark of the second period on two even-strength goals.

"They came out ready to play. We didn't. They were the better team," said Canada's Rob Klinkhammer.

"They maybe played harder that we thought they could," said Canada's coach, Willie Desjardins.

The lingering question for Canada: How would this game have been different if goalie Ben Scrivens wasn't injured? Kevin Poulin made 11 saves on 15 shots for Canada.

Boy, if you thought the men's tournament was off the rails before ...

Goodbye, Brule

It's hard to imagine that Gilbert Brule of Canada will make an appearance in the bronze medal game. He was given a game misconduct for this hit to the head of Germany's David Wolf.

What's up with the USA women's team?

Team USA's heroes will be honored at the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, March 3. The second intermission will feature a salute to all 23 members of the team.

In the next 48 hours

Men's bronze medal game: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Saturday, 7:10 a.m. ET Saturday

Men's gold medal game: OAR vs. Germany, Saturday, 11:10 p.m. ET