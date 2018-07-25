Bob Bowman, the 2016 U.S. Olympic men's swim coach, has apologized for sexually graphic text messages sent to a former female Olympic swimmer.

Bowman's graphic text exchange with swimmer Caroline Burckle in 2011 was first reported by the Orange County Register.

According to the report, Bowman, now the swim coach at Arizona State, told USA Swimming authorities he was involved in a texting exchange with Burckle in 2011. That was before he was named the coach of the U.S men's swim team and before he was hired by ASU in 2015.

The messages reportedly were sent to Burckle from Bowman and Sean Hutchison, another U.S. national team coach, in May 2011, from a phone owned by Bowman.

Hutchison is already under investigation for allegations that he sexually abused U.S. swimmer Ariana Kukors and took thousands of sexually explicit photographs of her when she was a minor. Kukors, now 29, publicly accused Hutchison of "grooming'' her for sexual abuse when she was 13 and he was her coach at a Seattle-area swim club.

ASU, in a statement released Tuesday, said Ray Anderson, the school's vice president of athletics, initiated a review last week, during which Bowman acknowledged his involvement in the exchange.

Bowman, who had been put on notice in June 2011, reportedly apologized to Burckle in the presence of Frank Busch, the former team director of USA Swimming, before Bowman was named to the coaching staff for the 2012 Olympics on Sept. 1, 2011.

Burckle, a 2008 U.S. Olympian who retired in 2010, told the Register that she is "haunted" by the incident.

"I was disgusted," Burckle told the Register. "I felt violated, felt sad too. This was a sport that I had just left and loved and so I felt very sad.

"... I didn't want to believe it. I was sad. It was a situation that tainted my relationship with my sport. And I loved and adored my memories with the national team. I was the class clown of the national team. And I lived with guilt for years about not doing more to stick up for things like this. But it came back to haunt me. I was always trying to justify not coming forward. And that caused a victim's mindset and I don't like having that. But it's part of the process with something like this. And the same time I was tired of being a victim of that. I needed to speak up."

According to ASU's statement, Bowman was informed via letter that the text messages were "inappropriate and unprofessional" and that "no such incidents will be tolerated at ASU."

It remains unclear whether Bowman will face any punishment beyond a reprimand.

Bowman said in his own statement that he regretted "the exercise of poor judgment" and apologized for the messages.

"For me it's the principle of it," Burckle said about coming forward now. "It's about giving people the respect they deserve and shouldn't have to ask for. It's about creating a feeling of support within your [sports] community, athletes you feel respected and supported. It's about empowering a younger generation of athletes. Athletes shouldn't have to act a certain way to please their male coach."

Bowman is a Hall of Fame coach who coached 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps.