Skinner leaves Utah to chase 2020 Olympic spot

Utah junior MyKayla Skinner, who finished seventh in the all-around at the NCAA women's gymnastics championships last weekend, announced Thursday she is leaving the program to try to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2020 Olympics.

"While I love college gymnastics, I'd like to try and compete for my country," Skinner said in a story posted on UtahUtes.com. "I see the opportunity to pursue an Olympic berth as a chance of a lifetime."

Skinner, who was invited to the national team camp in June, finished fourth at the 2016 Olympic trials but was passed over for the five-gymnast team and selected as an alternate. That team went on to win team gold at the Rio Games.

An NCAA champion on floor (2017) and vault (2018), Skinner was the NCAA all-around runner-up in both 2017 and 2018.

"If things don't work out for whatever the reason, I plan to return to the University of Utah for my senior year," Skinner said.

Earlier this week, legendary Utah coach Megan Marsden announced her retirement.