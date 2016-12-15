Ryan Lochte has jumped in the pool to announce that he and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby.

The Olympic swimmer and the former Playboy model shared pictures on Instagram of Lochte underwater and kissing Reid's tiny baby bump.

"My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received"

"Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it," Reid wrote in an Instagram post.

It has been a tumultuous year for Lochte. He was banned for 10 months from domestic and international swimming competitions after an incident at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro during the Olympics turned into an international story. Lochte changed his story, from initially saying he was robbed at gunpoint to then recanting and apologizing. He was later harassed by protesters on stage while competing on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Lochte and Reid announced their engagement in October.