COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- College coaches Dave Durden and Greg Meehan will serve as head coaches for the U.S. team at the world swimming championships this summer.

Durden, the men's coach at California, will oversee the American men. Meehan, who coaches the Stanford women's team, will lead the U.S. women.

The two men guided swimmers to 18 medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Durden and Meehan were assistants.

Meehan coaches five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky at Stanford, where she is a freshman.

National team director Frank Busch announced their selections on Thursday.

The swimming portion of the world championships will be July 23-30 in Budapest, Hungary.