INDIANAPOLIS -- USA Diving has hired Lee Johnson as the governing body's chief executive officer.

Johnson comes from USA Gymnastics, where he had served as vice president of marketing since 2010. His hiring was announced Thursday.

Previously, Johnson worked in management jobs with a variety of brands, and at the collegiate level at Kansas and Texas-San Antonio.

He replaces Linda Paul, who retired last month after more than 16 years.

Johnson lives in suburban Indianapolis, where both USA Diving and USA Gymnastics are based.

USA Diving is also in search of a new high performance director. Steve Foley resigned when his contract expired at the end of last year to return to his native Australia.