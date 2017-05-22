INDIANAPOLIS -- Olympic divers Michael Hixon, Steele Johnson and Jessica Parratto qualified for the U.S. world championship team Sunday.

Hixon and Johnson qualified by taking the top two spots in the men's 3-meter event. Parratto landed a spot in the women's 10-meter by winning the event. All three already qualified in other events.

The other divers who made the team Sunday were Delaney Schnell in the women's 10-meter, David Dinsmore and Jordan Windle in the men's 10-meter and Brooke Schultz and Krysta Palmer in the women's 3-meter.

Parratto beat Schnell by 39.65 points. Hixon edged Johnson by 3.55 points. Schultz defeated Palmer by 48.7 points. And Dinsmore held on for a 13.75-point win over Windle.

The 17-member American team will compete July 14-22 in Budapest, Hungary.