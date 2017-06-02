SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- World-record holder Katie Ledecky swam the fifth-fastest time in history to win the 1,500-meter freestyle Thursday night at the Pro Swim Series meet.

Competing in the event for the first time since 2015, Ledecky led all the way and touched in 15 minutes, 35.65 seconds -- nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field. She owns the six fastest times ever in the event, led by her world mark of 15:25.48 at the 2015 world championships in Russia.

Kristel Kobrich of Chile was second in 16:12.89.