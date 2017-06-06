SYDNEY -- Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers has had successful surgery on his heart, reporting a "double thumbs up" in a social media post.

The 18-year-old Chalmers, who won the 100-meter freestyle gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year, withdrew from the upcoming world championships in order to undergo surgery for a worsening heart condition.

Chalmers has supraventricular tachycardia, or recurrent rapid heartbeat, that is normally not life-threatening but can impact on his quality of life. A previous operation didn't work.

Double thumbs up because this time my heart surgery was successful! Thank you all for the support #blessed A post shared by Kyle Chalmers OAM (@kyle_chalmers3) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

He placed second to Cameron McEvoy at the Australian titles in April, and decided last month to undergo the surgery.

Chalmers said it was a difficult decision to miss the world championships, but he did so with a longer-term view, setting his sights on the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018.