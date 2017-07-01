        <
          Katie Ledecky races to third individual title at U.S. nationals

          9:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Katie Ledecky led wire-to-wire in the 400-meter freestyle Friday night for her third title of the week in the U.S. National Championships.

          Ledecky broke her own U.S. Open record with a time of 3 minutes, 58.44 seconds. Leah Smith was second in 4:03.77 -- the third time this week the duo finished 1-2.

          Ledecky has qualified in four individual events for the world championships next month.

          Lilly King raced to her third victory in three nights, setting a championship record with a time of 1:04.95 in the 100 breaststroke. She swept the three breaststroke titles.

          The other winners were Kevin Cordes, who retook the American record in the men's 100 breast at 58.74, 32-year-old Matt Grevers in the men's 100 backstroke, and Kathleen Baker in the women's 100 back.

