BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Maddison Keeney of Australia produced a brilliant final dive Saturday to beat Nadezhda Bazhina of Russia to the women's 1-meter springboard title and make up for past disappointment at the world swimming championships.

Bazhina had taken the lead from Keeney going into the final round, but the Australian finished with a flourish -- nailing a forward 2½ somersaults with one twist -- for 314.95 points, beating the Russian by 10.25, to claim her first gold medal.

Nerves got the better of Keeney at the worlds in Kazan, Russia, in 2015, when she flunked her final dive and blew any chance of a podium place, but there was no such embarrassment this time.

"I wanted to redeem myself. I didn't need to doubt myself. I didn't need to think about what happened in the past because I knew that all the training, all the hard work I'd done, would pay off," Keeney said. She called her parents afterward, fighting back tears.

Maddison Keeney nailed her final dive to win the women's 1-meter springboard title at the world swimming championships Saturday. Ferenc Isza/Getty Images

European champion Elena Bertocchi of Italy won bronze with 296.40, ahead of China's Chen Yiwen and Russia's Maria Polyakova.

China failed to make the podium in women's 1-meter springboard at the worlds for the first time since 2003.

Ilya Zakharov and Evgeny Kuznetsov of Russia claimed the men's 3-meter springboard synchronized diving title with a fine forward 4½ somersaults tuck to snatch the win from Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan of China.

The Russian pair finished with 450.30 points, 6.9 ahead of Xie and Cao, who had been leading from the start.

Oleg Kolodiy and Illya Kvasha of Ukraine claimed bronze on 429.99, while Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears of Britain missed out by finishing fourth.

Earlier, Ren Qian and Lian Junjie won the mixed 10-meter synchronized diving title for China's first gold of the worlds.

Ren and Lian, who won all four meets at the Diving World Series this season, produced a near flawless performance to rank first after each of the five dives for a total of 352.98.

The 16-year-old Lian became the first man born after Jan. 1, 2000, to win a diving medal at the worlds.

Britain's Matthew Lee and Lois Toulson took silver with 323.28.

"China was far ahead," Lee said. "They have very good divers. Maybe one day we will be able to catch them."

Kim Mi-rae and Hyon Il-myong won bronze for North Korea with 318.12 points.

Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Yulia Timoshinina were fourth, followed by Canada's Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Meaghan Benfeito.

At 14, Zsombor-Murray is the youngest competitor in diving at the championships.

"It's really an honor," Zsombor-Murray said. "I'm super happy."