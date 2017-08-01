INDIANAPOLIS -- Three-time Olympic coach Jeff Huber is joining USA Diving as director of education.

Huber has taught at Indiana University since 2013, focusing on educational psychology as well as theories of cognition and motor learning.

USA Diving says coaching education is one of its top priorities, and that Huber is an ideal candidate to fill the post.

A coach for 37 years, Huber worked with the U.S. team at the 2000 Sydney Games, 2004 Athens Games and 2008 Beijing Games. He says he missed diving after being away from the sport the past four years.

Huber will officially start his new job Sept. 5 while continuing his academic duties at Indiana.