EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Ashley Twichell won the 800-meter freestyle and Olympian Gunnar Bentz won the 200 butterfly on opening night of the U.S. Open swimming meet.

Fresh off competing at the world championships in Hungary, Twichell won in 8 minutes, 30.63 seconds on Wednesday night. Ashley Neidigh was second in 8:34.71, while Taylor Ault finished third in 8:26.26.

In the men's 200 fly, Bentz touched in 1:56.34. Miles Smachlo was second at 1:57.73 and Bowen Gough of Australia was third in 1:59.15 at the Nassau County Aquatics Center on Long Island.

In other events, Ruby Martin won the 200 fly in 2:10.18; Robert Howard took the 100 free in 49.04 seconds; Marie Wattel of France won the women's 100 free in 54.27; and Damien Joly of France won the 1,500 free in a meet-record 14:55.46.

Ryan Lochte is entered in two events as he returns to USA Swimming competition after being banned as a result of his antics at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.