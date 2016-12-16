MADRID -- A prominent coach who worked for the Spanish track federation was detained and later released after allegations of sex abuse made by a former athlete.

Police said Friday that they detained Miguel Angel Millan Sagrera this week in Tenerife after an investigation into accusations he abused a teenage athlete about five years ago. The 66-year-old Sagrera has said he is innocent.

Authorities ordered him not to leave the country and to show up at a police station every two weeks.

Police said the allegations were recently brought forward by a now-19-year-old man. The case had been initially dismissed but was reopened after new evidence surfaced.

The Spanish track federation told The Associated Press that Sagrera, who had been coaching athletes specialized in combined events, was relieved of his duties in November after officials were informed about the investigation. He had been with the organization since about 2012.

Also Friday, Spanish authorities said they arrested a 44-year-old former youth soccer coach in the southern city of Malaga after allegations of abuse made by a young player's father. Other victims were reportedly identified in the ensuing investigation.

Police did not release the name of the coach.

His arrest comes amid a widening investigation into sexual abuse by youth soccer coaches in Britain.